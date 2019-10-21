Scouting Snapshots

Scouts bid a fond farewell to their dedicated leader

A wonderful night of achievement for the members and families of the 23rd Blackpool Scout Group marked a goodbye to a long standing leader.

The Scouts, based at St Mary’s Church Hall on Mayfield Avenue, South Shore, said farewell to Group Scout Leader Viv Hough.

Viv stepped down from her position of 37 years due to a serious eye condition which has been limiting her role.

Viv has held many positions during her time with the group, which started in 1984, when her son Philip joined the Cub section aged eight

Since then, she has held positions as a helper, committee member, treasurer, Scout Leader, and finally Group Scout Leader.

A spokesperson said: “Viv has led the group with distinction.”

The group presented her with flowers and a gift, and all the youngsters gave her cards they had personally made for her on the evening.

The remainder of the evening was then led by Karen Tilchurst, who has taken on the role as leader in charge, and acknowledged the group’s achievements for 2018/19 with many section awards.

Beavers are the latest emergency service

The 6th Blackpool Beaver Scout Colony have completed the first stage of the Emergency Aid badge.

The Beavers, based at Marton Utd Reform Church on Wordsworth Avenue, were finishing off their first stage of the Emergency Aid badge, which had been organised by the voluntary leaders since returning from their summer holidays in September.

The badge consists of five stages, with each stage getting progressively more difficult and challenging, eventually attaining the First Response certificate.

Within the Beaver section, for youngsters aged between six and eight years old, the objectives were in the case of an accident.

Stages included the importance of getting help, what to say in a 999 call, helping a person who is unconscious or bleeding or who has been sick, and also reassuring the person. The youngsters took part in activities with the support of a qualified leader in first aid.

The activities included how to place a patient in the correct position, also how to tend to some-one who had injured their head, eye or arm.

In another part of the church hall, other youngsters in small groups participated in marking areas of hazards and safety in a map of a kitchen.

