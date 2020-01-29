Russell 'The Voice' Watson to headline Lytham Proms debut at Hall

Russell Watson, one of the world’s most popular classical singers, is to headline the Lytham Proms concert debut at the town’s historic Hall.

The celebrated tenor, hailed as The Voice following his debut album of the same name back in 2000, will perform in the grounds of the Georgian gem on Saturday, August 29.

Russell Watson on his last concert appearance in Lytham in 2013

Lytham Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor are behind the Proms spectacular which will see all money raised gifted to the Hall for the continuing restoration of the venue.

They say it has already attracted substantial interest since the new stand-alone venue for the Proms was announced in November.

Lytham Proms marks a return to Fylde for Watson following his performance at the traditional Lytham Festival Proms Concert in 2013.

Also known as ‘the People’s Tenor’, this year marks his 20th anniversary as a chart-topping classical recording artist, and he says he is thrilled to be returning to the town.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to Lytham for the brand-new Proms concert,” he said.

“This is a very special year for me. I am celebrating 20 years of doing what I love and now I can also look forward to sharing some very special moments when I perform at Lytham Hall.”

Cuffe and Taylor director Peter Taylor said: “It is fantastic that we have Russell headlining the first Lytham Proms concert at Lytham Hall.

“He has the most wonderful talent and is also a great guy who will really entertain the crowd.

“Lytham Proms 2020 will be a very special event and our aim is quite simple – we want everyone to have an extremely enjoyable time while raising a lot of money for this historic Lytham landmark.”

The move to Lytham Hall (inset) marks the start of a new era for the ever-popular Proms concert and promises to bring all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional picnic proms event.

Cuffe and Taylor are underwriting the full costs of the event in its first year, so 100 per cent of each ticket can go directly to the Lytham Hall Appeal for restoration and other projects at the venue.

Hall general manager Peter Anthony said: “This is going to be a wonderful event and we look forward to celebrating the pomp and circumstance of a traditional Proms picnic concert with a phenomenal performer while raising money for our beautiful Lytham Hall.”

Watson will be joined at the Hall by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra and guest artists. Tickets details at www.lythamproms.co.uk