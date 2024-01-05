RSPCA Preston and District Branch are calling on the public to help rehome these cats and dogs in the New Year.
Among the animals in need of a loving family is a cat named Claus and a dog named Dylan.
Take a look at the adorable bunch.
1. Dylan
Dylan is a 'big friendly gentle giant' Cane Corso is looking for a home that is prepared to give him enough love and attention to match his size. He arrived at the branch underweight and with cropped ears,
Due to his large size and not knowing his own strength, it is recommended that he only goes to a home with children 7+ Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Claus
Claus is a 'shy but affectionate' one-year-old black and white domestic Short Hair. After being abandoned, he looking for a home where he is the only animal as this will give him time to build his confidence without pushing him too far too fast. He can live with cat savvy children of secondary school age that will give him the space he needs whilst adjusting to the home Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Moon
Moon is a 'beautiful, affectionate and sweet' four-year-old Pocket Bully who came back to the branch due to her previous adopters being unable to care for her no longer. She is looking for an adult-only home where she is to be the only pet Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Cindy Lou Who
Cindy Lou Who is a 'very sweet and timid' four-year-old Domestic Shorthair girl who has fantastic biscuit making skills. After being abandoned, she’s on the look out for that forever family to call her own with a family that can have some patience with her as she settles in.
As Cindy is on the shyer side, she is best suited to a home where she is the only cat, with no dogs and children of secondary school age Photo: RSPCA Preston
5. Scara
Scara is a 'curious and playful' two-year-old Domestic Shorthair boy who loves nothing more than receiving a fuss from anybody he meets, and will be your best friend if it means he will be groomed.
it is recommended he is the sole pet in the household- this however could change in the future as he develops in confidence once settled into his forever home Photo: RSPCA Preston
6. Tippy
Tippy is a 'charismatic' six-year-old Domestic Shorthair girl. She has returned back into tthe branch and is on the lookout again for her perfect match, she simply wants a forever sofa to cuddle up on and to watch the world go by.
She is to be the only cat in the home, with no dogs. She can be rehomed with children of secondary school age Photo: RSPCA Preston