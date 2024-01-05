4 . Cindy Lou Who

Cindy Lou Who is a 'very sweet and timid' four-year-old Domestic Shorthair girl who has fantastic biscuit making skills. After being abandoned, she’s on the look out for that forever family to call her own with a family that can have some patience with her as she settles in. As Cindy is on the shyer side, she is best suited to a home where she is the only cat, with no dogs and children of secondary school age Photo: RSPCA Preston