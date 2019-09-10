RSPCA North West: these 22 gorgeous pups need new forever homes
There is a list of 22 dogs being cared for by the RSPCA who need new families in the North West.
If you think you might be able to take one in, you can visit the RSPCA website and learn more about each pooch here.
1. Flip (5 years approx)
RSPCA says: "Flip is always eager to please and full of energy therefore would be better suited to an active home."
other
2. King (2 years approx)
RSPCA says: "He adores people and loves to be the centre of attention; hes just a big, excitable pup."
other
3. Miley (2 years approx)
RSPCA says: "She is very affectionate and loves cuddles but can be quite bouncy and get a little silly."
other
4. Rufus (1 year approx)
RSPCA says: "Rufus is a very playful, bouncy boy who loves everyone he meets."
other
View more