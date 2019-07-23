Ros give charity a £2,000 birthday present

A Fylde woman celebrated a milestone birthday by making a four-figure donation to charity.

Ros Howell from Wrea Green decided to turn her 60th into a fundraiser for a cause very close to her heart.

When friends and family gathered to celebrate her the birthday last month, Ros asked for donations to Children’s Liver Disease Foundation instead of gifts.

The result was more than £2,000 for a cause which means so much to Ros and her family.

Ros said: “Our eldest daughter, Catherine, was born 35 years ago with the rare liver disease, biliary atresia, and due to the lack of liver transplants for children at that time, she died when she was just four months old.

“Thanks to amazing advances in treatment since then, survival rates for children with liver disease have dramatically improved but it is still a lifelong condition.

"My birthday seemed a wonderful opportunity to remember Catherine and to do something for the many other families who are still affected by childhood liver disease.”

Ros, a retired bilingual secretary, chose a casino-themed evening for her birthday celebration.

Fifty family and friends joined her, including husband Dave, son James and daughter Deborah, for the party at Ribby Hall,

“We had great fun, the evening flew by and I’m delighted to have raised so much,” added Ros.

“I had hoped that we might raise £1,000 so to have doubled my target is brilliant.”

Alison Taylor, chief executive of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation said: “CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases, by providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for all those affected.

"In order to do this, however, we rely on voluntary donations, so we are delighted that Ros decided to mark her birthday in this way.

"It’s a wonderful way to remember her daughter and is a fantastic fundraising total for just one evening.”

Donations can still be made to Ros’ birthday fundraiser by going to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ros-howell4