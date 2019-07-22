Romanian mutts are stars of Blackpool charity dog show

Rescue dogs who started life homeless and hungry on the streets of Romania competed for the titles of waggiest tail, best golden oldie, and cutest puppy in Blackpool.

The just-for-fun dog show, which raised money for Noah’s Ark Romanian Rescue, took place on the green beside The Grand Hotel, North Promenade, on Sunday.

Bella Clutton, five, and Ralph Crooke, four

The rescue rehomes mutts from Romania, where stray dogs are a huge problem.

Every two weeks, the Noah’s Ark ‘happy bus’ travels from Romania to the UK with up to 40 dogs ready for rehoming.

Amy Crook, Blackpool co-ordinator for Noah’s Ark, said: “We raised £875, which will go towards the vet bills of the dogs that are in Romania, so that they are fit enough to travel over here.

“I would say there were probably about 18 dogs tere that were dogs that had been rehomed by us.

Harry Glanfield, 11

“We were really, really placed with the turn-out and really impressed with the money we raised as well. It made it all worthwhile.”

Mika and Zoomer the miniature dobermans