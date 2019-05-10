Romance blossomed for David Newman and Ellie Hudson after meeting online

Ellie Hudson and David Newman married at The Village Hotel in Blackpool on Easter Sunday.

The couple, who live in Bispham, met online when Dave messaged Ellie.

David and Ellie Newman

They talked for a while through texts and then arranged to meet in person. From there, their romance blossomed.

Dave, 39, a software engineer, proposed in the couple’s living room.

Ellie, 29, who is head personal communications assistant at Fylde Coast BSL, explained: “I had lost my keys and was looking under the sofa cushions for them.

“They were not there. As I turned round to head to check somewhere else Dave was behind me on one knee holding the ring. He said I was his best friend and he loved me and asked me to marry him. Tearfully, I said yes.

“The day itself was somewhat a blur. Dave’s day started with our daughter throwing up on the best man! I had a lovely breakfast with my bridesmaids.

“We were both marrying our best friend, and that’s what was special to us - and despite our daughter clinging to us the entire time, it was a day that will always to special to us.”

They had a first dance to Bonfire Heart by James Blunt, and walked out to The Best is Yet to Come by James Darren.

Guests were able to enjoy a sweet bar while playing retro video games on a home made arcade machine.

“We enjoyed sharing our love of retro video games with our guests,” said Ellie.

“After spending many evenings after work, creating invitations, centre pieces, favours (and the boxes for the favours!), kids favours, and the 8-bit style characters for the bouquets and button-holes, it was amazing to see it all come together.”