Robert Plant gig at Lytham sells out in quick time

A rock music legend’s first concert appearance in Lytham sold out within 40 minutes.

Robert Plant, former frontman of Led Zeppelin, will be at Lowther Pavilion on Tuesday, December 17.

He will be appearing with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian, with The Rails providing the support.

Plant follows the likes of Belinda Carlisle and Alexander O’Neal, performing on October 26, to Lowther in the latter part of this year, while ‘80s chart star Kim Wilde will be at the 450-capacity West Beach venue two days after Plant.

In recent years, big comedy names such as John Bishop and Jason Manford have also headlined to sellout crowds at Lowther.

Tim Lince, chairman of the Lowther Trust, said: “The trustees continue to push boundaries with the programming and have been thrilled at the response from artists and agents alike who wish to play the venue.

“Rather than having to explain who we are, the reputation of Lowther is spreading both far and wide.

“Producers and management have nothing but praise for our friendly staff and venue where nothing is too much trouble.

“We are thrilled that we can programme such greats as Robert along side local community theatre.

“It is a mix which is proving a winning formula and will continue to develop over the coming months and years.”

Plant, 71, was last on the Fylde coast in November 2014 when he fronted the Sensational Space Shifters at a sellout gig at Blackpool Tower.