RNLI launch new appeal to raise money

Blackpool RNLI volunteers hosted a fish supper event to celebrate the launch of a new fund-raising appeal that aims to raise £52,000 to fund a new lifeboat for the station.

Fish Supper is a fund-raising campaign in aid of the RNLI, which encourages people to come together with friends, family or their local communities this autumn, to have fun and enjoy a fish-themed dish to help save lives.

Money raised from the event will help launch Blackpool’s new fund-raising drive to raise £52,000 in aid of their new D class lifeboat. The two D class lifeboats currently stationed at Blackpool have been on service since 2010. The lifeboats have launched on hundreds of occasions in that time, but have now reached the end of their working lives and need to be replaced.

Volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager Keith Horrocks MBE said: “Our D class lifeboats enable us to carry out lifesaving rescues in the tricky surf conditions at Blackpool. Without the unique capabilities of this class of lifeboat we simply couldn’t help the number of people that we do.”

The aim of the current appeal is to raise £52,000 by the end of 2020 through public donations, sponsored events and support from local businesses.

RNLI Community Fundraising Manager Sophie Wood said she really hoped the local community in Blackpool would get behind the appeal. ‘The RNLI lifeboat station at Blackpool is a busy station with 108 launches last year, so we are really hoping the local community will get behind this appeal. We really enjoyed the fish supper, but that was just the start of an exciting year of events and activities.’

One key feature will be encouraging people to donate just £1 towards the lifeboat.