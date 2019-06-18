Ride the Lights 2019: the date, start time, parking - and everything else you need to know ahead of Blackpool's biggest cycling event

Have your say

Here is everything you need to know about the preview of the Blackpool Illuminations at the 2019 Ride the Lights event.

This year's Ride the Lights cycle hopes to be the biggest one yet, and organisers are keen to make it as accessible as possible.

People of all ages are welcome to ride.

The ride is not a race, just a great chance to enjoy yourself with friends and family, and see a preview of the Blackpool Illuminations.

READ MORE >>> Tram Sunday 2019: here are all the details of this year's Festival of Transport in Fleetwood



Organisers are also encouraging participants to add colourful and spectacular lights, lamps, and lanterns to their bikes to join in with the Illuminations spirit.

When is it?

All children should be accompanied by an adult.

Ride the Lights will take place on Tuesday, August 27.

What time does it start and end?

The Promenade will close to traffic at 7pm to allow cyclists to take part.

At 10pm, the Promenade will reopen to traffic.

The Ride the Lights Route will pass by Blackpool Tower

Where can I ride?

You can ride along any section of the Promenade that you like, from Starr Gate at South Shore, all the way to Red Bank Road in Bispham.

You do not have to ride the whole route - just whatever you feel happy and able to do.

How much does it cost?

The event is an exciting way to preview the Illuminations.

Ride the Lights is a completely free event and open to anyone who wants to take part.

Where can I park?

For information on car parks in Blackpool town centre and a useful map, click here.

Are there any safety restrictions?

For safety reasons, organisers say that all bikes must have at least one white light on the front, and one red light on the back.

All cyclists should wear a helmet.

All participants under 16 should be accompanied by an adult.

The trams will continue to run during the ride, so take care as they travel past you.

Volunteer marshals and First Aiders will be dotted along the route.

Can I raise money?

Absolutely, organisers are very happy for charities to use the event as a sponsored ride to help them with fundraising.