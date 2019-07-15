Ribby Hall Village announces its first female head chef at new restaurant Terrazza

A culinary expert is delighted to be appointed as the first female head chef at Ribby Hall Village.

Nichola Harrison has now taken the lead at the Wrea Green leisure venue’s newly opened Terrazza Restaurant.

Nichola, known as Nicci, was previously junior sous chef in the business and banqueting team at Ribby Hall Village, with responsibility for the day-to-day running of the banqueting kitchen which provides the food for weddings and events.

The 32-year-old will now be in charge of the Italian-inspired Terrazza menu which includes handmade pizzas, artisan pasta dishes, Italian small plates and desserts.

After studying at Blackpool and Fylde College, Nicci began her chef career at the Strawberry Gardens Pub and Bistro in Fleetwood, where she helped to open the kitchen and then went on to manage it.

She then joined the Hilton Hotel in Blackpool as commis chef, working under the guidance of head pastry chef Barry Mercer, where she stayed for three-and-a-half years before moving to Ribby Hall Village in March 2015.

Her first role within the banqueting team was as chef de partie, being mentored by head chef Chris Parsons, and within six months she had been promoted to the junior sous chef position.

Nicci, of Fleetwood, is delighted to have been promoted and to become the first female head chef.

She said: “I love being chef.

“I’m passionate about food and love knowing that people are enjoying the food that I’ve prepared.

“To have been made the first female head chef at Ribby is a real honour and I can’t wait to throw all my passion and hard work into the role.

“I have enjoyed getting started and working with my new team.”

Terrazza is the latest restaurant at Ribby Hall Village, opened as a result of guest feedback, which revealed a strong desire for an Italian-focused Mediterranean restaurant.

It has a stylish and welcoming interior and an outdoor terrace for al fresco dining in warmer weather.

Commenting on the challenge of being head chef in a new restaurant, Nicci added: “I know I have the full support of everyone here to ensure that it is a success.

“I feel extremely motivated and I thrive on the adrenalin of the kitchen environment.”

Nichola Harrison in the kitchen