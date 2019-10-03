Ribby Hall Rythmic Gymnastics Club ‘positive’ about future following talks with health club

An award-winning Fylde gymnastic club which faced having to relocate its club has been told they can stay.

Gymnasts and parents of Ribby Hall Rythmic Gymnastics Club, based at Ribby Hall Health and Fitness Club in Wrea Green, were informed their future at the club was being assessed last week.

The rhythmic gymnasts use the facilities to train six days a week.

But following a meeting with Ribby Hall management on Monday, the future is being described as ‘positive’.

Sarah Jayne Latham, one of the parents from the club, was at the meeting with coach Ana Blackburn and a welfare officer. The meeting was with Mark Leech, inset, director of operations at Ribby Hall and some of the health club’s staff.

Sarah said: “Mark told us that it appears there was a misunderstanding and that Ribby Hall does not want us to leave. He said he was really sorry it has come across that way.

“We were told the club is struggling to provide facilities at peak times but they have made enquries with Kirkham Grammar School to provide facilities for the gymnastic club if there are non available at Ribby and we would be given advanced notice of this happening.

“They have even offered to buy a new carpet at Kirkham Grammar for the girls to train on. After this meeting I think it can work well going forward and I feel he has given respect to us and I’m really positive for the future.”

Sarah also said a notice board will be put up at the health club within the next week after Mr Leech agreed it.

The club celebrated earlier this year after 11 squad members were selected for the Team GB development pathway for espoir (Under-12s).

Ribby Hall was not available for comment.

According to British Gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics is a ‘discipline combining grace, coordination, agility and artistry.’

It’s accompanied by music, in which the gymnast uses a mixture of ‘small hand apparatus’ to weave a routine and gymnasts perform on their own or as part of a team.

The normal items the gymansts use are ropes, hoops, balls, clubs and most famously ribbons.

For the Olympics it’s a women-only event and Team GB had their most successful Olympic Games ever at Rio 2016 when they won seven medals.