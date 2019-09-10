Return of Blackpool's budgie convention

The second annual budgerigar convention has been held in a Blackpool pub following a successful event last year.

More than 300 budgies were gathered at The Gynn Pub, Dickson Road and the event was for crested budgie dealers and fans to socialise again after the convention was held at the pub for the first time last year.

Michael Burns with Budgies for Sale.

Event organiser Steven Walker said it was another great success and believes it will now been a regular annual event in the resort.

Steven, who is a retired chef from Wigton, Cumbria, added: “It was a great get together once again and it was good to be back in Blackpool and see all of the budgies and people here.

“Because it was so good last year, I have been looking forward to it ever since and I know other people have as well.”

The 61-year-old classes the birds as his hobby and he brought along more than 50 of his own feathered friends.

Sam Whittle from Preston, with a Green Opaline Crested Budgie.

He said he chose Blackpool as the ideal place to hold it last year as it was central for everyone who was coming to the event from around the country.

Following the success last year Steven booked it immediately after the convention and he thanked staff at the Gynn pub for their support

A spokesman for the Gynn club said the event was enjoyable once again.

They said: “Last year people were confused at first what the event was all about but it was great to see all of the birds on display in their cages once again.

Organiser Stephen Walker with some of his prize winning budgies.

“We were really happy for Steven and all of the visitors to return and we hope they had a brilliant time.”