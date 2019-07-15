Resort Scouts take on trail to raise cash for carers

45th Blackpool Scout Group followed the Scout motto ‘Do our best and help others’ when they took part in a charity walk.

Paul Harris, assistant leader, said: “The charity walk was initiated following a visit to the Scout Group by a representative from the Beaver Brook Carers Centre, which is based on Newton Drive.

“The Beavers and Cubs took part in the National Jamboree on the Trail, also known as (JOTT), around Stanley Park – which was just over two miles.”

Silver Wolf award is

an exceptional honour

More than 150 leaders and supporters of Blackpool Scouts attended the annual general meeting of the Blackpool District Scout Council.

The event took place in the Matthews Lounge, at Blackpool Football Club, on Thursday, July 4.

The evening was opened by members of this years Blackpool Gang Show who gave a flavour of their show taking place at the Grand Theatre later this year.

Presentations were made to a number of leaders for good and outstanding service to Scouting.

But the highlight of the evening was when former County Commissioner for West Lancashire Scouts, Carl Hankinson, presented district commissioner Victoria Da Silva with the very rare award of the Silver Wolf, which recognises the most exceptional and dedicated services to Scouting.

Joan Swan, deputy county commissioner for West Lancashire Scouts, paid tribute to Victoria and to Blackpool District, and said she was proud of the district’s exceptional young people.

The evening finished with a video of messages from our ambassadors for Blackpool Scouting, such as MPs Gordon Marsden and Paul Maynard, Ged Mills, Hayley Kay, Nicola Thorpe, and Lucy Fallon.