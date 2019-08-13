Resilience Pathway: Here's what the 'Spend time with good people and in good places' paving stone means

We’re heading into the ninth week of the Resilience Pathway campaign, have you checked out what all the steps are about?

Each week The Gazette has been uncovering the 42 resilience moves, designed to build resilience and help improve the lives of people in Blackpool.

Represented through 42 paving stones leading from Dickson Road to the Promenade, the stones represent the 42 ‘moves’ of our Resilience Framework, 42 steps designed to build resilience.

The moves are split into five key areas of Basic, Belonging, Learning, Coping and Core Self.

This week’s move is ‘Spend time with good people and in good places’.

This move has been developed for young people to understand that surrounding yourself with good people and doing things that genuinely make you feel good, could have a positive impact on your life.

This could be friends, family or classmates.

Finance and admin officer at Blackpool HeadStart, Emma Reece, said: “During our life we can forget how important it is to surround ourselves with good people.

Putting time aside out of your week to spend time with positive people is small steps towards making your life more positive as a whole. “

