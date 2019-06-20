Resilience Pathway: Here's what the 'Predict a good experience' paving stone means

Taken a stroll down Talbot Road recently? You may have noticed interesting looking paving stones, which have now officially been revealed to be Blackpool’s Resilience Pathway – a physical version of Blackpool’s whole town resilience approach.

Blackpool is building a Resilience Revolution, funded by the National Lottery Community Fund’s HeadStart initiative.

We are on a mission to build resilience across Blackpool, so that young people can thrive and succeed in life, even when times are tough.

READ MORE: See all 42 of the Resilience Pathway paving stones

Represented through 42 paving stones leading from Dickson Road to the Promenade, are the ‘42 moves’; of our Resilience Framework designed to build resilience.

To help get everyone who lives, works or volunteers in Blackpool involved, we’ll be focusing on one of the resilience moves each week.

This week’s move is to: Predict a good experience of someone or something new.

This move is designed to encourage us all to try new things.

Pauline Wigglesworth, co-lead of the Resilience Revolution said: “We are so passionate about our Resilience Revolution, we are calling out to anyone who lives, works or volunteers in Blackpool to come and join us.

“Young people in Blackpool do not get the same opportunities as others across the country and we want to do something about that, this campaign is a call to action to everyone who believes in Blackpool’s young people and is prepared to do something positive to change the odds for them.”

Visit www.resiliencepathway.co.uk