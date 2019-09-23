Resilience Pathway: Here's what the 'Play and hobbies' paving stone means

We are heading into week 15 of the Resilience Pathway campaign, a framework of resilience moves, designed to build resilience and help improve the lives of people in Blackpool.

Did you know you can visit the paving stones that make the pathway, which leads from Dickson Road to the Prom? There are 42 in total and each stone represents a move from the Resilience Framework, which is split into five key areas of Basic, Belonging, Learning, Coping and Core Self.

READ MORE: See all 42 of the resilience pathway paving stones

This week’s move is dedicated to ‘Play and hobbies’, encouraging people to spend time doing things they enjoy. Doing so helps to decrease stress and serves as a break from the challenges of life.

There are lots of cost-free and low-cost activities and spaces to visit in Blackpool to help keep people occupied. Going for walks along the pier, the beach front and Stanley Park to name a few.

Danielle, at Blackpool HeadStart, has been joining groups for over two years, which has really helped with her confidence.

Danielle said: “I find life can get pretty intense from time to time. Making time with friends or doing a hobby is really important to me.

“Sometimes it may seem like an effort, but once you’re up and out you feel so much better. Even if there isn’t much going on, having fun helps improve your mood.”

Fancy picking up tips and tricks on this move? Head over to www.resiliencepathway.co.uk or find us on social @HSBlackpool.

The Resilience Framework was developed by Professor Angie Hart and colleagues at Boingboing. To find out more, visit www.boingboing.org.uk.