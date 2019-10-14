Resilience Pathway: Here's what the 'Plan out your future' paving stone means

Thinking ahead for a brighter future

We’re heading into the 18th week of the Resilience Pathway campaign, but have you checked out what all

the Pathway steps are about yet?

READ MORE: See all 42 of the resilience pathway paving stones

The framework of ‘moves’ is designed to build resilience and help improve the lives of people in Blackpool.

Represented through 42 paving stones, leading from Dickson Road to the Promenade, each stone represents a move from the Resilience Framework.

This week’s move is to ‘Plan out your future’. This move is designed to inspire and encourage young people to start thinking ahead to their future.

Having the motivation to fulfil future goals is a positive step in becoming more resilient.

Jenn Marsh, Wellbeing Coach at Blackpool HeadStart has given her advice.

She says: “Becoming an adult may seem like ages away but it’s never too early to start thinking about what you want to be when you grow up.

“It’s a great way to stay motivated, as when you’re having a tough time you can remember there are many exciting plans to look forward to.”

Lancashire Mind recently visited Park School to hold a class on this week’s move on the Pathway. The organisation believes learning through creative classes really helps young people to remember and understand the importance of each resilient move.

Interested in finding out more? Head over to the website to see what the young people have been up to with Lancashire Mind in this week’s blog: www.resiliencepathway.co.uk.

You can also find this on social media on Twitter

@HSBlackpool.

The Resilience Framework was developed by Professor Angie Hart and her colleagues at Boingboing, to find out more why not visit www.boingboing.org.uk?