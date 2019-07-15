Resilience Pathway: Here's what the 'Lean on others when necessary' paving stone means

We are well into week five of the Resilience Pathway campaign, a series of 42 resilience moves designed to help improve the lives of people in Blackpool.

Represented through 42 paving stones leading from Dickson Road to the Promenade, the stones represent the 42 moves of our Resilience Framework, 42 steps designed to build resilience.

READ MORE: See all 42 of the resilience pathway paving stones

The moves are split into five key areas of Basic, Belonging, Learning, Coping and Core Self.

This week’s move is to Lean on others when necessary.

This move is designed to remind people that it’s okay to lean on someone else for advice, support and to help you through the tough times.

Camilla Ball, young carers support worker, said: “Sometimes things can get overwhelming, you shouldn’t feel like you have to deal with stuff on your own.

“A problem shared is a problem halved, so it’s good to talk about your problems with someone you feel you can trust.

“Try not to be too proud or ashamed to say you’re struggling; I’ve found there are people out there that genuinely want to help.

“Actually, I’ve found that people who help out get a lot out of it as well, they feel useful and feel good about supporting you.

“It’s a win-win thing.”

Want to learn more about the Resilience Pathway or get involved? Head to www.resiliencepathway.co.uk, or find us on social @HSBlackpool

The Resilience Framework was developed by Professor Angie Hart and her colleagues at Boingboing, to find out more why not visit www.boingboing.org.uk.