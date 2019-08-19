Resilience Pathway: Here's what the 'Find your place in the world' paving stone means

It’s already move 10 along the pathway, have you had the chance to see the pathway along Talbot Road yet?

Each week The Gazette has been uncovering the 42 resilience moves, designed to build resilience and help improve the lives of people in Blackpool.

Represented through 42 paving stones leading from Dickson Road to the Promenade, the stones represent the 42 moves of our Resilience Framework, 42 steps designed to build resilience.

The moves are split into five key areas of Basic, Belonging, Learning, Coping and Core Self.

This week’s move is ‘Finding your place in the world’.

The move is designed to help young people realise how finding our place in the world can really help us to feel a sense of belonging.

We are each unique and made up of different characteristics - race, religion, culture, sexuality, gender and personality - this is what makes us individual.

Ollie Gibbs, youth engagement trainee at Blackpool HeadStart, said: “It’s important to always embrace your individuality.

“It can sometimes be hard to do so when there may be people around you who make you question who you are as a person, but learning to accept yourself and embracing it will give you a new found confidence to believe that you have the ability to achieve your aspirations.“

