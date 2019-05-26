Rescue operation in progress after male is trapped under jacked up car in Fleetwood

Have your say

Firefighters have rushed to a male trapped under his jacked up car in Fleetwood this afternoon.

The incident happened on Lindel Road in the town at around 1.30pm.

Lancashire Police were also alerted to the incident.

Witnesses said they saw an air ambulance in the area at around the same time.

A police spokesperson confirmed Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service had received an emergency call involving a male trapped underneath a jacked up car.

They said they had no other details and could not say if the vehicle belonged to the man or not.