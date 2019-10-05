Record turnout for Rosemere Cancer's Walk The Lights boosts triage unit appeal

The Rosemere Cancer Foundation's eighth annual Walk The Lights event though Blackpool Illuminations was the best attended yet, with some 500 people of all ages covering the route from Bispham to Starr Gate.

The sponsorship collected by the participants is expected to provide a substantial boost to Rosemere's £100,000 appeal to build an acute cancer triage unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The cash target is close to being reached and officials are hoping work can start shortly on the conversion of a disused operating theatre area into the unit which will allow cancer patients to bypass having to go through A&E and therefore speed up and improve cancer care for an estimated 500 people a year.

"We were delighted at how many people turned out for the walk - it was certainly our most popular yet," said Rosemere's Julie Frankland.

"Very often in previous years, we have found that many of the participants are from other part of the county.

"But this time there was an especially large turnout from Blackpool and Fylde, we think because it was a local project and we are so grateful for everyone's backing.

"It was a wonderful evening and thanks to everyone who came along."