Record entry at Freckleton Horticultural and Craft Show

Freckleton's annual Horticultural and Craft Show attracted a record entry.

More than 800 individual items - covering all manner of plants, vegetables, flowers and confectionery - and more than 1,000 handwriting and bookmark submissions from local schoolchildren delighted a packed audience at the Village Hall.

Holy Family School in Warton took the handwriting award, while the bookmark honours went to Freckleton CE School and the Women's Institute Best in Show award was presented to Janet Edwards, who also took the handwork prize.

Fylde mayor Coun Angela Jacques opened the show and the mayor's prize went to best photograph winner John Threlfall

Harry Hall celebrated a double success, taking the best rose and fruit prizes, while Dennis Forsyth was similarly successful, taking the floral and pot plant honours. Susan Hankinson took the preserves and floral aggregate prizes.

Arthur Ball won the best allotment prize and Harry Bonney submitted the heaviest onion, while other winners were:

Vegetables - Michael Metcalfe; longest runner bean - David Holmes; floral art Jennifer Edwards; floral aggregate - Susan Hankinson; giant decorative dahlia - Jim Cartmell; confectionery - Vera Shacklady; confectionery aggregate - Kathakoli Dasgupta; handwork aggregate - Bev Hemming; arts and crafts - Leslie Booth; arts and crafts aggregate - Irene Pugmire; best framed picture - John Malin; children seven and under - Joseph :Pigott; children eight to 11 - Kate Gill; children 12-16 - Ellie Bird; children's aggregate - Joseph Pigott.

Show secretary Pauline Mitchell said: "It was a wonderful event. We had a record number of entries and it was great to see how well the show was supported by the village."