Record £170m Euromillions jackpot paid out to UK ticket-holder

A ticket-holder from the UK who claimed the biggest ever EuroMillions jackpot has been paid their record-breaking winnings.

Lottery operator Camelot has confirmed the £170 million prize has now been verified and the money paid, nearly three weeks after the draw on October 8.

The winning ticket-holder has chosen to remain anonymous, meaning no details about where he or she was from, their age or their occupation will be revealed.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "What an amazing win - the biggest ever on The National Lottery.

"The team will now support and help guide the ticket-holder as they begin their adventure with this life-changing win."

The ticket-holder scooped £170,221,000 after matching all five main numbers - 07, 10, 15, 44 and 49 - and the two lucky stars - 03, 12 - following the longest-ever series of rollovers.

The previous biggest UK winners were Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161 million in July 2011.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012.

It has been a particularly successful year for Britons in the EuroMillions this year, with several jackpots claimed.

In the New Year's Day draw, Patrick and Frances Connolly, from Northern Ireland, won the £114.9 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Ade Goodchild landed a £71 million prize in March, while another anonymous ticket-holder bagged £35.2 million in April.