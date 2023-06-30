News you can trust since 1873
Rebellion Festival 2023 - all the acts coming to Blackpool for this year's event including The Damned and Henry Rollins

The largest punk festival in the UK is coming back to Blackpool in just a few weeks – and some well known names are on the list.
By Richard Hunt
Published 30th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST

Rebellion Festival brings an array of British and international talent to Winter Gardens, with not only punk acts but ska, goth and spoken word performers too.

Aside from the performers, it also draws in the colourful fans too, many of whom come from abroad to attend the festival.

Here’s everything you need to know about the festival …

The Damned are heading to Rebellion Festival 2023 at BlackpoolThe Damned are heading to Rebellion Festival 2023 at Blackpool
The Damned are heading to Rebellion Festival 2023 at Blackpool
What is Rebellion?

Rebellion is the largest independent punk festival in the UK. With over 300 punk and alternative bands, it’s held over four days and six stages at the Winter Gardens.

It also includes a literary festival an a punk art exhibition, with all ages welcome.

When is it?

Buster Bloodvessel brings Bad Manners to Blackpool for Rebellion Festival 2023Buster Bloodvessel brings Bad Manners to Blackpool for Rebellion Festival 2023
Buster Bloodvessel brings Bad Manners to Blackpool for Rebellion Festival 2023

It runs from Thursday, August 3, to Sunday, August 6.

Who is performing?

Amongst the better known acts performing are The Damned, Big Country, Bad Manners, The Ruts, Brix Smith (formerly with The Fall), UK Subs , Neville Staple from The Specials and American multi media performer Henry Rollins (spoken word).

In addition to these, there are bands with fabulous names such as The Dell Strangefish Inexperience, Thee Acid Tongue, Zen Baseball Bat and many others.

Big Country are on the bill for Rebellion 2023Big Country are on the bill for Rebellion 2023
Big Country are on the bill for Rebellion 2023

For a full list of acts click here.

Where can I buy tickets and how much are they?

A day ticket costs £83 plus a £3 booking fee, while a full festival ticket for all performances costs £205 plus a £5 booking fee.

