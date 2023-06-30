Rebellion Festival brings an array of British and international talent to Winter Gardens, with not only punk acts but ska, goth and spoken word performers too.

Aside from the performers, it also draws in the colourful fans too, many of whom come from abroad to attend the festival.

Here’s everything you need to know about the festival …

The Damned are heading to Rebellion Festival 2023 at Blackpool

What is Rebellion?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebellion is the largest independent punk festival in the UK. With over 300 punk and alternative bands, it’s held over four days and six stages at the Winter Gardens.

It also includes a literary festival an a punk art exhibition, with all ages welcome.

When is it?

Buster Bloodvessel brings Bad Manners to Blackpool for Rebellion Festival 2023

It runs from Thursday, August 3, to Sunday, August 6.

Who is performing?

Amongst the better known acts performing are The Damned, Big Country, Bad Manners, The Ruts, Brix Smith (formerly with The Fall), UK Subs , Neville Staple from The Specials and American multi media performer Henry Rollins (spoken word).

In addition to these, there are bands with fabulous names such as The Dell Strangefish Inexperience, Thee Acid Tongue, Zen Baseball Bat and many others.

Big Country are on the bill for Rebellion 2023

For a full list of acts click here.

Where can I buy tickets and how much are they?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A day ticket costs £83 plus a £3 booking fee, while a full festival ticket for all performances costs £205 plus a £5 booking fee.