Radio station is set to move into a Blackpool toilet block

Plans to renovate a disused Blackpool toilet block so it can be used as a radio studio have been given the go ahead by Blackpool Council planning officers.

The application by Fylde Coast Radio relates to the toilet block at the former Arnold Palmer Crazy Golf site in Starr Gate.

The toilet block at the former Starr Gate Crazy Golf

The planning application form shows the internet radio station, which is currently based at Waterloo Road, plans to cosmetically improve the inside of the building to turn it into an internet radio studio.

It also says it will put the outside grounds in ‘good order’ which have been left neglected for a number of years.

Coun Christian Cox, who represents the Squires Gate ward, said he was delighted to hear the Fylde Coast Radio plan had been given the green light after he gave his full support behind the plans.

He added: “I am confident these plans will be of great benefit to the local area and also Blackpool as a whole.

“The renovation of the site will improve the appearance of the site which will benefit both nearby residents and the neighbouring boat clubs and Blackpool Transport tram depot.

More than 40 presenters broadcast 30 shows weekly for the station, with live shows running from 8.00am to 11.00pm.

The Arnold Palmer Crazy Golf site closed down in 2016.

The site has been dormant and since then the golf course has been overgrown with weeds.