Queen's Promenade fire: emergency services respond after 'electrical fault' at a Bispham house

Two engines rush to the scene of a fire at a house on Queen's Promenade.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were called to respond to a fire at 11:47am today.

Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended the house fire on Queen's Promenade.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but appears to have been due to an electrical fault on the roof of the property.

Authorities do not consider it to have been suspicious.

Firefighters first isolated the electricity supply before using an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the blaze.

The extent of the damage is not yet known, but no injuries were reported.