Pupils turned away as travellers move onto AKS Lytham land

A Fylde school has been forced to close for the day after travellers turned up on its land overnight.

Pupils at AKS Lytham were turned away this morning, with school officials deeming it unsafe for them to attend lessons.

Police and Fylde Council were contacted in a bid to resolve the issue, which has seen an estimated six caravans and towing vehicles move on to a school field facing onto the promenade at the St Annes-Fairhaven border.

A receptionist at the school said: "We are having to tell parents that school isn't on today. There are dogs running around and it is felt it isn't safe for the pupils to be in."

AKS is a private school which has more than 500 pupils aged from three for 18. It is due to break up for the summer holidays on Friday.

Last July, travellers moved on to the YMCA sports field a mile or so away at Seafield Road, Lytham.

Fylde Council then took court action to have the travellers removed and they left the site several days later.