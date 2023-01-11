Pup Up Cafe fun at last year's event.

The big event is the fourth annual ‘Pup Up Cafe’ at Revolution on Market Street on Saturday February 11, when the pooches will gather for a day of four-legged fun, between 10am and 1.30pm.

The bash is being organised by 28 year old Marcus Ackford, who said it was a social occasion for both dogs and their owners, with some great photo opportunities.

There will be a flower wall and lots of giant love hearts to provide the perfect backdrop for the photos.

He said: “We love coming to Blackpool and the venue is perfect, with lots of space.

“We had 100 dogs the first year and 150 the next, so it’s been going from strength to strength.

"I always call it organised chaos but it’s great fun, there are a lot of dogs running free.

"When they first arrive people don’t know to expect and but they always leave with a smile on their faces.”

Marcus is a dachshund owner himself and he says he stages the events for that breed, pugs and ‘Frenchies’ because that seems to be where the greatest demand is.

He added: "Dachshunds are such a unique dog breed; all the owners really do see eye to eye with the issues as well as the joys of owning one.

"Most people who come to our events come back, because it’s great fun for the humans as well as the dogs.”

The day-long event will be split into an opening 90 minute session for the dacshunds, followed by a 90-minute session for the pubs and the Frenchies.

There will be refreshments at the bar for the humans, and unlimited dog treats available at special treat stations, free ‘puppucinos’, ball pits, tunnels and toys and stalls selling pet products.

Tickets to the event cost £9.50 for the dog owners and £15 for everyone else.

There will be free entry for children under eight and dogs, but owners must still book their dog’s space online.

