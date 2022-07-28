£21m St Annes sea wall development to be unveiled at public event

The fundamentals of the £12m project to transform the St Annes sea wall will be shown at the town hall on St Annes Road West on Monday, August 1, between 3pm and 7pm.

The project team, comprising Fylde Council staff, the designers Jacobs UK, and the contractor Volker Stevin will be at hand to lead visitors through the project and answer questions.

Coun Thomas Threlfall, chairman of the environment, health and housing committee, said: “This is a vital project to better defend our residents and businesses against the effects of changing climate, and I’m pleased that people will be able to contribute their views. I would encourage everyone to have their say, whether in person or online.”

An artists impression of the new sea wall in St Annes

The project aims to provide better flood and erosion protection to over 500 properties and businesses over the next hundred years by providing a £12.1m new sea wall, as the existing 90-year-old structure is nearing the end of its design life.

Residents’ opinions following the public exhibition will be used, alongside continuing engagement with local businesses and organisations affected by the works, to inform the final design.

People who are unable to attend on the day and view the designs on the display boards at the town hall every weekday up to and including Monday, August 8, from 9am until 7pm.