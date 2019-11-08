Proud day at the Wedding Chapel for Bethany Corry and Ryan Hargreaves

It was an exciting and proud day for Bethany Corry and Ryan Hargreaves when they tied the knot.
Bethany, 25, said: “One thing that will forever stay with me was the look on my grandad and dad’s faces when I walked into the living room before the wedding. They looked so proud. I didn’t feel nervous or scared, I was excited and I was content and happy. It felt like it was just right. The best part of the day was seeing Ryan waiting for me.”
They met in 2011 at a house party and the following day Ryan, 27, sent Bethany a message on Facebook. They got to know each other for a while before they became a couple.
Photos: Ashley Barnard http://www.blackpoolphotographer.co.uk