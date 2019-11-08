Proud day at the Wedding Chapel for Bethany Corry and Ryan Hargreaves

It was an exciting and proud day for Bethany Corry and Ryan Hargreaves when they tied the knot.

Bethany, 25, said: “One thing that will forever stay with me was the look on my grandad and dad’s faces when I walked into the living room before the wedding. They looked so proud. I didn’t feel nervous or scared, I was excited and I was content and happy. It felt like it was just right. The best part of the day was seeing Ryan waiting for me.”

They met in 2011 at a house party and the following day Ryan, 27, sent Bethany a message on Facebook. They got to know each other for a while before they became a couple.

Photos: Ashley Barnard http://www.blackpoolphotographer.co.uk

Bethany prepared for the day at her nan and grandads house.'Its somewhere thats always meant a lot to me. I have a very special relationship with them and they have lived in the same house since I was born so, it was an important part of the day."

" I didnt feel nervous or scared, I was excited and I was content and happy."

I made sure that my nan was sat on the end of an aisle at the Wedding Chapel.I didnt tell her why but as I walked down the aisle, I stopped and gave her a kiss.'When she saw me, she couldnt stop crying!

It was really funny half way through the ceremony. Im not sure if anyone heard but sometimes I say words wrong when Im in certain situations. I said some of my vows wrong and Ryan and I just laughed!

Celebrations continued at La Fontana with some heartfelt speeches and the bridesmaids had a little surprise for them with a nights stay in the honeymoon suite at The Village Hotel'We were so shocked, but it was so lovely of them to do this for us!

We felt very emotional and loved that they all went to so much trouble.

Groom, Ryan Hargreaves

Bethany added: We spent the night dancing and singing with all of our nearest and dearest.Our wedding day was everything we wanted it to be and more.