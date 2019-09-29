Protesters plan meeting to 'save Stanley Park golf course'

A meeting to discuss the future of Stanley Park golf course is on the cards after councillors rejected a petition calling for the land to be saved from development.

The petition against proposals for 250 holiday lodges and an Adrenaline World adventure zone to be built on part of the course on East Park Drive was signed by more than 8,000 people.

But Labour councillors rejected the petition at a debate earlier this week. Coun Mark Smith said the investment would create jobs and boost the economy.

A meeting to talk about the plans has now been organised by protesters, and will take place at the golf club at 7pm on Monday, October 7.

A local expert will be discussing the plans’ potential effects on wildlife and ecology.