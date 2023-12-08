I joined in with a protest march through Blackpool town centre, which aimed to call out sexual harassment, rape and violence against women.

The second annual ‘Reclaim The Night’ march took place on the evening of Dec 08, 2023.

Activists gathered at the Upside Down Cafe, on Cedar Square at 6pm – ready to make some noise through the Blackpool streets and campaign for safer streets.

It was a very diverse crowd, that included a large number of men, as well as young children who had come prepared with their own placards.

One little boy walked up to me and proudly told me he had drawn his own banner to take on the walk.

A man, who works in the night-time economy, explained that he came to support the march because he had witnessed some upsetting actions towards women in nightclubs.

Before the family-friendly march, we heard powerful stories from local women about why this event, organised by Empowerment charity, is so important.

These included a very emotional first-hand account of domestic violence, and a speech from Cllr Jo Farrell, who shared her experience of casual everyday sexism in the street.

Antonia Charlesworth-Stack also gave a few words about the Reclaim Blackpool Map, and read out some of the recent testimonies from victims of sexual harassment.

We then walked down Church Street, towards the prom.

"What do we want? – SAFER STREETS. When do we want it? – NOW!” was one of the chants.

There were whistles, drums and maracas – anything to make some noise as we marched through town.

Within ten minutes, I had already overheard a ‘get back in the kitchen’ remark, and an obscenity called from a group of young men – which illustrates why marches like this are still sadly needed.