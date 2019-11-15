Proms’ switch to Lytham Hall proves an instant hit

Lytham Proms’ switch to a new location at Lytham Hall for 2020 has proved a ‘fantastic’ hit with music fans.

The classical and crossover night - complete with picnics and fireworks – has provided spectacular climax to Lytham Festival for the last 10 years.

But while the Festival will continue over five nights from July 1 to 5 next year, the Proms has been switched to the Hall on Saturday, August 29 – and all proceeds from the event will go towards the Hall’s ongoing restoration fund.

Although the full line-up of performers won’t be announced until early next year, music fans wasted no time snapping up £25 ‘early bird’ tickets.

They were all sold within little more than 36 hours, while all VIP tickets have also already been accounted for.

Peter Taylor, director of Proms organisers Cuffe and Taylor, said: “The response to the brand new Lytham Proms has been fantastic.

“People are really excited about the new home for our Proms concert and we now look forward to announcing the line-up in the new year.

“After tickets went on sale last Wednesday evening, our customers went online immediately to ensure they wouldn’t miss out.

“The Proms is well on its way to selling out which ultimately means we will be raising a lot of money for Lytham Hall’s restoration fund as every penny from ticket sales is being donated to this very well deserving charity.”

Hall general manager Peter Anthony said: “Lytham Hall is thrilled to play host to the exciting new Lytham Proms event.

“Our aim and objectives are to ensure the Hall can be maintained, restored and open for generations to enjoy. This event will go a long way in helping us to achieve our goals.”

Details of remaining tickets at www.lythamproms.co.uk