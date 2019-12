Have your say

The cause of a blaze in Blackpool involving a number of wheelie bins was being investigated today.

Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called out at around 6am today to a fire involving several wheelie bins on Ashton Road in central Blackpool.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two jets, two hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.