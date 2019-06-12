Prison officer takes on lawnmower push world record attempt

A Kirkham prison officer is aiming to show he’s a cut above the rest when he attempts to break the Guinness World Record for pushing a walk-behind lawnmower as far as possible in 24 hours.

Andy Maxfield, an HMP Kirkham prison officer from Inskip, will attempt the challenge on Saturday, June 22 at Ewood Park football stadium in Blackburn, the home of his beloved Blackburn Rovers Football Club, to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Andy Maxfield, an HMP Kirkham prison officer from Inskip, will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for pushing a walk-behind lawnmower as far as possible in 24 hours

The keen football fan is already a world record holder having driven a John Deere X750 lawn tractor from John O’Groats to Land’s End, a distance of 874.3 miles, in five days, eight hours and 45 minutes in July 2017.

But he’s hoping to make it a double, by beating the current walk-behind mower record of 57.6 miles (92.71km).

Andy, who has called his challenge Football United Against Dementia, said: ““My fundraising target is £9,200, which might seem an unusual amount but there are 92 league football clubs in England and Wales and of course the existing record is just over 92km.”

The Alzheimer’s Society is a charity close to Andy’s heart as his father suffered from Alzheimer’s for 13 years before he died on January 1 last year.

Andy will be using a John Deere R40 pedestrian lawnmower supplied by the company’s dealer Balmers GM in Burnley.

After the record attempt Balmers GM is donating the mower to be raffled to raise more funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Simon Phillips, general manager of Balmers GM, said: “Initially we were asked to lend him a lawnmower, but when the idea of a raffle was mentioned, we were happy to step up and donate it.

“We will give the mower a service between the record attempt on June 22 and the draw on our stand at the Great Yorkshire Show in July, so it will be good as new!”

Sue Swire, community fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Lancashire, added: “This is another amazing challenge by Andy to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society and unite against dementia.

“Dementia devastates lives, but dementia won’t win.

“Funds from this record attempt will help us move a step closer to a world without this cruel disease.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MowerMan