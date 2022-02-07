Youth worker Christine, a former teacher, who lives in Penwortham is now among the final six contestants in this year's Throwdown series.

Last Sunday evening, when episode six aired with a theme of the 1960s, competitors were asked to create a pair of vessels coated in a 1960s' style glaze.

They also had to show their talent for decorating pottery with a colourful repeating pattern. The latter challenge was judged by designer Orla Kiely who is renowned for her work featuring repeat motifs.

Christine pictured at work on the ceramics which featured in last night's The Great Pottery Throwdown on Channel 4 TV photo: Love Productions

Posting on Facebook after the show Christine,57, said: "I absolutely loved this week as I got the chance to do some of the carving that I really enjoy doing. Although by doing this I did make glazing harder as I had to paint transparent glaze into all of the gaps that I had carved out and then individually paint coloured glazes into each and every squareI"

Earlier she wrote:"I still can't believe that we got to meet @orlakiely #stillpinchingmyself."

Chrstine's ceramics helped win her a place in next week's contest Photo: Love Productions

Battling it out - the contestants in last night's episode of The Great Pottery Throwdown Photo: Love Productions