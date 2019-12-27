Preparations underway for new Anchorsholme Park project

As 2020 approaches, one of Blackpool's largest parks is set to re-open to the public.

Anchorsholme Park has been closed to the public since 2014, to allow a £100 million United Utilities drain and pump project to be built under it.

After its redevelopment, the park will offer a sports zone, large play zone, amphitheatre, pond, new lighting and a large central cafe.

The new park will also host a bowling club and social club.

Anchorsholme councillor, Coun Tony Williams, said: “We have all worked so hard to make sure we got a park that we can be proud of, and I’m fairly confident the public will love the new park- which will be Blackpool’s third largest and most advanced."

In preparation for the grand opening, a "friends of Anchorsholme Park" group has been established, which will work along side the council to maintain the park and raise funds for its continued improvement.

Val Bradford, chairman of the friends group said: "Anchorsholme Park looks amazing after it’s redevelopment, and we can’t wait to get it open and serve the entire community of the Fylde coast.

"We are keen to offer everything from free sports coaching to entertainment in the amphitheatre, as well as allow everyone to enjoy our dog friendly cafe.

Coun Paul Galley, secretary of the friends of Anchorsholme park group, said: "As a new group, we would be really interested in anyone who would like to help with gardening or in helping us co-ordinate the entertainment in the park.

"We would also be really grateful if anyone has any old gardening tools they could donate to us, everything that we don’t have to buy is money we can spend on investing in the park.

Coun Galley also added that he would be interested in hearing from anyone who could sponsor the entertainment programme planned for weekends in the park.

If you would like to join the friends of Anchorsholme Park, donate any gardening tools, or help with corporate sponsorship - send Paul an email at paul.galley@blackpool.gov.uk.