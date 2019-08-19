Preesall care home invite locals to join in the fun

A great time was enjoyed by all when Kepplegate House Care Home in Preesall combined National Care Home Day with ‘The Big Lunch’.

People from the local community were invited to go inside the care home to have a look around and join in the fun with the Kepplegate staff, residents, and relatives.

The Big Lunch is a project set up for people to organise meals and get-togethers for everyone to get to know their neighbours and wider community.

National Care Home Day is an annual event for care homes to throw open their doors and let people see that residential homes are not the ‘jails’ some people think they are.

A delicious buffet was served to all who arrived and various games were played, including darts and dominoes.

Most people agreed that their favourite thing to do was to pet Kepplegate’s robotic dog and cat.

When the entertainer started to sing, it was the signal for many to get on their feet for a bop on the dance floor.

Care home manager, Lilia Higginson, said: “This was the first time we have combined a care home open day with another project and I was delighted with the outcome.

“Many of the Kepplegate team who weren’t on duty came to engage with members of the community and our Kepplegate family to make it a fun afternoon for everyone.”