Power cut hits 2,220 Blackpool properties

More than 2,000 properties in Blackpool were without power - some for more than two and a half hours - on Wednesday evening.

The homes and businesses affected were in the FY1 and FY4 areas and was caused by a fault on underground electricity cables.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said that 2,220 properties lost power at just after 7pm and the automated restoration systems restored power to 787 of those affected within hree minutes.

Another 575 properties saw power restored within an hour and after engineers attended the site, normal service was resumed for all customers by 9.41pm.

The spokesman said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to customers.

"If anyone needs any more information during a power cut, they can follow Electricity North West on Twitter or Facebook for updates, see our live power cut map at www.enwl.co.uk, or call us free on 105.”