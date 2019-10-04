Poulton woman who is Miss Global England gains support from TOWIE and Love Island stars after she shares a make-up free selfie showing her acne

After current Miss Global England Ashleigh Wild was messaged by a keyboard warrior earlier this year for her acne, she decided to share pictures of natural self in her Instagram Stories to show people they don’t need to bow down to high beauty expectations.

The post went viral and has gathered more than 12,000 likes on Instagram, with Love Island’s Amy Hart, Amber Turner and Georgia Kousoulou from TOWIE, sharing her post.

Ashleigh Wild with her make-up on

Ashleigh, 21, said: “I shared the picture after receiving a message off a troll to show there is a person behind all those followers who has their own insecurities and feelings. I also wanted to make it clear social media isn’t real life and people shouldn’t feel pressure to look or act a certain way because there is no ‘perfect’ person or life.

"I don’t normally bother about trolls but the message about my skin did get to me as I’ve suffered with it since being a young teenager and it getting progressively worse in the past 18 months.

“The support was overwhelming. I received hundreds of messages from people saying they suffer from acne and my post has given them confidence to be open about their skin. I’ve also kept in touch to update people on what is working best for me. I’m so glad I’ve helped people.”

Ashleigh was crowned Miss Grand England in June, however, due to the international competition being held in crisis-ridden Venezuela, Team UK withdrew from the contest. She was put forward to represent England at the international competition of Miss Global and will fly to Mexico in January next year for the international pageant.

Read more: Poulton beauty queen and UK Power Pageant winner to jet off to Venezuela for Miss Grand International