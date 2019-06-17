Poulton Tennis Club serves up a treat

Have your say

A Poulton tennis club gave youngsters the chance to try their hand at tennis, while also helping player Robyn Moore towards her fundraising goal.

Robyn, who suffers from PTSD, stopped off at Moorland Tennis Club last week as part of her Breakpoint 2019 challenge for Bright Ideas for Tennis, which allows people with disabilities to play tennis for free.

She aims to hit 200,000 tennis balls to raise awareness of mental health issues across 46 venues across the country – and managed to hit 4,500 tennis balls in four hours during her local visit.

Liz Ransome, from the club off Breck Road, said: “This charity event was a resounding success.

“We are looking forward to progressing the Disability Coaching Program at Moorland Tennis Club, continuing the promotion of the benefits of playing tennis in relation to mental health issues and other disabilities.

“Robyn Moore was phenomenal and achieved hitting over 4,500 tennis balls in four hours.”

“Children from Breck Primary School, St John’s and Brookfield schools had a wonderful time keeping pace with collecting the balls to feed the ball machine, along with club members.

“It was so much fun.

“Local councillors David Henderson and Peter Le Marinel couldn’t resist joining in.

“And professional tennis coaches put the children and adults through some tough tennis exercises and created an inspirational atmosphere.”