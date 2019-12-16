Poulton's Guinness World Record attempt will happen again

The Reverend behind a festive Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt in Poulton on Sunday has vowed to organise the attempt again next year.

Poulton Methodist Church tried to break the record for the ‘most living figures in a nativity scene’.

Organisers needed more than 1,254 people gathered together in order to get the attempt in the record books but unfortunately they fell short with about 400 turning up.

The challenge was the idea of the church’s minister, Rev Paul Critchley.

He said: “The final figure was unfortunate but I am really pleased with the figure as it’s only a first attempt.

“There was lots of warmth, laughter and happiness as well as some great efforts with costumes.”

However, the Reverend at the Queensway church said he isn’t giving up on beating the records.

He added: “I am hoping we will be able to have another bash at it again next year.”

The big bash took place at St Chad’s School Playing Field, Hardhorn Road and strict rules meant the volunteers needed to be dressed in the right sort of costumes.

Participants were asked to wear full, traditional nativity costumes, and not just the odd garment worn with normal clothes, for characters such as an angel, a shepherd, a Magi (wise man) or animals – oxen, sheep or donkey.

Craig Glenday, an adjudicator for GWR, said: “It’s great to see people of all ages, from infants to parents and grandparents, come together to try to attempt a Guinness World Records title for the most living figures in a nativity scene.

“Sadly there were not enough people but it’s an ambitious record attempt and even more difficult when braving the frosty December weather. Well done to the town of Poulton, a great effort.”