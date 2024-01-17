Across Wyre, 26 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include a new holiday let, a new children's care home, an extension to a cricket club and changes to the former Fleetwood Hospital amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Wyre planning applications
Wyre planning applications validated between January 8 and Janaury 14. Photo: Google Maps
2. Nateby Technology Park, Cartmell Lane, Nateby PR3 0LU
Application validated on Jan 8 for proposed extension of existing industrial building (B2) for storage of car parts (B8). Photo: Google Maps
3. 53 Meadowcroft Avenue, Catterall PR3 1ZH
Application validated on Jan 8 for two storey side extension incorporating new front porch with Juliet balcony to the side and single storey rear extension (Variation of condition 2 (Plans) on planning application 22/01036/FUL to allow alterations to proposed plans and elevations due to the discovery of an underground sewage pipe). Photo: Google Maps
4. Land to the north and south of School Lane, Forton
Application validated on Jan 8 for advertisement consent for 1 non-illuminated sign on site entrance wall, and 3no flag poles and banner for housing development Photo: Google Maps
5. 1 North Drive, Inskip with Sowerby PR4 0US
Application validated on Jan 9 for proposed change of use of a dwellinghouse (C3) as a home for up to 2 young people (no older than 18 years of age) with care provided 24 hours a day by up to 2 no. care staff and a manager during the day, and 2 staff overnight (C2)
6. Land west of Highgate Lane, Stalmine-with-staynall
Application validated on Jan 9 for stable block, sand paddock, new vehicular access and track, parking area and hardstanding, for private use (part retrospective) (resbumission of planning application 23/00775/FUL) Photo: Google Maps