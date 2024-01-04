Across Wyre, 15 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include the construction of new homes, a new community sports pitch and an extension to Thornton Methodist Church amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Wyre planning applications
Wyre planning applications submitted between December 18 and December 31 Photo: Google Maps
2. Land to north of Westfield Road and west of Meadows Lane, Claughton on Brock
Outline application validated on Dec 18 for the erection of 2 detached dwellings with access, scale, appearance and layout applied for (landscaping only reserved) (persuant to variation of conditions 1 (landscaping), 2 (plans) 3 (materials), 4 (boundary treatments), 5 (drainage strategy), 6 (EVCP details), 10 (biodiversity plan) and 12 (levels details) on planning permission 20/01010/OUT Photo: Google Maps
3. 38 Cathrow Way Thornton Cleveleys FY5 5NG
Applciation validated on Dec 18 for conversion on garage to form habitable room Photo: Google Maps
4. 7 Holmefield Close Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2QL
Application validated on Dec 18 for single storey rear extension. The extension will extend beyond the rear wall of the original house by 5.80 metres. The maximum height of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 3.00 metres. The height of the eaves of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 3.00 metres Open for comment icon Photo: Google Maps
5. 16 Stanah Gardens Thornton Cleveleys FY5 5JH
Application validated on Dec 18 for demolition of existing side and rear extension and erection of new single storey side and rear extension.
6. 132 - 138 Fleetwood Road North Thornton Cleveleys FY5 4BL
Application validated on Dec 19 for demolition of existing petrol station and car wash and construction of a replacement petrol station. Photo: Google Maps