Poulton beauty queen and UK Power Pageant winner to jet off to Venezuela for Miss Grand International

A beauty queen and charity fund-raiser has earned herself a trip to Venezuela as the winner of a national pageant.

A beauty queen and charity fund-raiser has earned herself a trip to Venezuela as the winner of a national pageant.

Ashleigh Wild, of Poulton, won the title of Miss Grand England at the UK Power Pageant and will fly to Venezuela in October for a three-week competition to be crowned Miss Grand International.

Over the past few months, the 21-year-old has been making public appearances, supporting community events and raising money and awareness – for the competition’s chosen charity The Christie Cancer Charity - and the UK Sepsis Trust, which is close to her heart after her dad, Tony, died of the illness in 2016, aged 49. Her work also earned her the title of Miss Publicity within the competition.

Ashleigh, who is about to graduate with a law degree at Lancaster University, said: “Since winning Miss Lancashire International I have been working hard, showing how committed I am. I have raised £750 for The Christie and I have done numerous appearances in the local community.

“I am also really passionate about promoting healthy living for a happier lifestyle and personal development in a positive way. I enjoy going to the gym and eating healthily and have shown that through dedication and doing things the right way. I can keep fit and healthy. “I have been working with John Thompson and Fortitude Fitness to achieve my goals.

“I won best in swimwear in one of the rounds which was a massive achievement of how much work I had done in the gym. It is not about having the best body but being the most comfortable in their skin and accepting who you are. During the competition there was also an interview with judges and evening wear round.”

During her three-week trip to Venezuela, Ashleigh will be promoting the Power Pageant’s global campaign, Stop the War and Violence, to achieve freedom, peace, and harmony and end violence and hostility.

She added: “I will be competing against women from all over the world as Miss Grand England and campaigning for Stop the War and Violence. I will be attending press conferences, photoshoots, and getting involved in the local community. I have a military background in my family so I am really passionate about the campaign.

“I have done pageants since 2013 and I love using my title and platform to raise awareness of things that are important. It gives me an opportunity to get involved in the local community and raise funds for charities.”

For information, visit www.internationalpageantsuk.com.