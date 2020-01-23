Pop star Olly Murs' message of support for Blackpool dad Kenny Cram who lost leg to sepsis

Chart topping pop star Olly Murs has given his backing to a fund-raising campaign for a popular Blackpool dad left fighting for his life in hospital after contracting sepsis.

Family and friends of David Cram, better known as Kenny, said they were "overwhelmed" by the support after an online appeal received more than £10,000 in donation in the first eight hours.

The total raised stood at more than £24,000 on Thursday afternoon (January 23) - including a £2,000 donation that appeared to come from the 'Dance With Me tonight' singer himself.

Posting on Twitter, Olly, who found fame on ITV's X Factor, shared a link to the fund-raising site, set up by Laura Harvie, the best friend of Kenny's wife Keeley, and urged his followers to donate, adding: "Let's help Kenny."

And on the same day, an anonymous donation for £2,000 was made, shared with a message that said: "Kenny sending you my love mate! Stay strong! Olly x"

Kenny - who lives on Glastonbury Avenue, Blackpool, with Keeley and their daughter Robyn - was rushed to A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital earlier this month, where he was diagnosed with sepsis, a potentially deadly condition that was damaging his leg.

David Cram, better known as Kenny, with wife Keeley and their daughter Robyn

He was placed in a medically induced coma before medics were forced to amputate his left leg at the hip. He also suffered a series of cardiac arrested and multiple organ failuer that left his family fearing the worst.

Laura thanked Kenny's "amazing" supporters, while the fund-raising target was raised to £50,000. The money raised will be used to support the 40-year-old and his family through the difficulties they face, including adapting their three-bedroom terraced home following his surgery.

Kenny's younger brother Lee Cram, 35, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone for their support.

“It’s important to me that we are able to provide him with the best prosthetic leg possible, and help Keeley and Robyn while he’s out of work.”

“This will be a massive weight off their shoulders, so thank you so much to everyone who has helped so far.”

To donate, click here.

