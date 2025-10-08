Pop star Joe McElderry peforms in Lancashire this week & there's still tickets left!

X Factor star Joe McElderry is performing in Lancashire this week, and whether you have tickets already or still need convincing, below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer Joe McElderry first rose to fame as the winner of ITV’s The X Factor back in 2009 but has gone on to release five top 20 studio albums and thirteen singles over his 15 year career.

The 34-year-old has also had a successful stage career, boasting twelve stage roles, the latest of which - Pharoah in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - saw him head to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Joe is preparing to head to Lancashire for the second time this year with what willl be his tenth ever tour...

When and why is Joe heading to Lancashire?

The South Shields born star is bringing his new tour ‘Joe Mcelderry Live 2025’ to the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham on Thursday, October 9.

Singer Joe McElderry is heading to Lancashire this week. | Other 3rd Party

What can we expect from the show?

Joe is taking his signature style back on the road this Autumn with his ‘Live 2025’ tour, intertwining operatic nuances and modern-day masterpieces.

Audiences can expect to dive into a live musical experience exploring an eclectic mix of self- penned high energy hits and timeless classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting about the tour on Instagram, Joe said: “Still time to grab tickets! Can’t wait to see you all! I’m ready for some fun!”

Has Joe said anything about his upcoming Lytham performance?

Joe has not posted anything specifically about his Lytham show but when we spoke to Joe ahead of his arrival in Blackpool earlier this year, he said this about Fylde coast audiences: “They're normally quite rowdy, if I remember rightly, they're always up for a good time and they always join in at the right moments. They always love a good night out in Blackpool don’t they, I'm always told.”

When we asked him about the difference between doing his own show vs a production like Joseph, Joe also said: “Obviously when you're doing your own show, the pressure and the intensity all lies on you, because there's nothing else to hide behind. You're singing your music, and it's you, you're in control of that and that is a completely different ball game and beast in itself. But... there's nothing like doing your own concert and the audience singing your music back to you.”

Read More Eastenders & Strictly Come Dancing star Kara Tointon announced as lead for show heading to Lancashire

Are tickets still available?

Yes, standard tickets are £32.

A limited number of meet and greet tickets are also available, costing £75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These tickets get you entry to the venue at 5.45pm with Meet & Greet starting at 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

You can also contact the Lowther Pavilion Box Office on 01253 794221 or by emailing [email protected].