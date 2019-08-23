Police's 'serious concerns' for woman spotted at McDonald's in Blackpool

Police are looking for a woman who they have "serious concerns" over.

Police officers Blackpool Police Station attended McDonalds on Bank Hey Street at 7pm on Thursday (August 22) following what the force describes as "serious concerns for the woman in yellow shown in the photograph".

Have you seen this woman?

A spokesman for the police said: "It is very important that we find out who this lady is so we can make contact with her and ensure she is safe and well."

It is believed she is on holiday with her three children and that she is due to go home on the train on Friday (August 23).

They added: "If anyone has any information on either the identify of this female or where she is staying it would be highly appreciated.

"We are particularly keen to hear from hotels in the Blackpool area who may be accommodating her."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1165 of August 22.