Police resume appeal for missing Blackpool man Jason Goldrick

A search for missing Blackpool man Jason Goldrick is back on after it turned out he hadn't been found safe afterall.

Earlier this week police appealed for help to find Mr Goldrick after becoming concerned for his safety but two days later they called off their appeal, after it was believed he had been found.

However, he is still missing and police are keen to ensure he is safe and well.

A Blackpool Police spokesman said: "Following some information given in good faith we believed he had been found but after further enquiries we now believe he is still missing and we remain concerned for his welfare.

"Jason is missing from the Park Road area of Blackpool and was last seen leaving the hospital on Friday November 1 at around 10pm."

He is described as a white, 50 years old, five feet eight ins tall, medium build with greying short hair.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark blue jumper without a hood, dark blue joggers and black trainers.

Contact Blackpool Police with any information on 101 quoting log 1156 of November 6th. For immediate sightings call 999.